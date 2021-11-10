Priyanka Gandhi has instilled confidence among people of UP: Digvijay

By PTI

SAMBHAL: Congress leader Digvijay Singh has said that Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has instilled a new confidence among the people of Uttar Pradesh by raising their issues and it is an "achievement" that they are now talking about the party.

The senior Congress leader said whether it is the issue of Lakhimpur Kheri violence, farmers, labourers or traders, Priyanka Gandhi has taken the initiative and prepared a new team in Uttar Pradesh.

"The way in which Priyanka Gandhi herself has come forward and fought for the issues of the people in Uttar Pradesh, it has generated a new trust among people towards the Congress," Singh told reporters at an event on Tuesday night.

Earlier no one used to talk about the Congress but now people talk about the party.

This in itself is a great achievement, he said.

On China's activities along the border, Singh said, "It is surprising that the BJP MP from Arunachal Pradesh himself has said that China has occupied India's land, yet Prime Minister Narendra Modi is silent on this issue".

Asked about BSP president Mayawati, who had cornered the Congress over its election promises, Singh said, "Congress has been serving Dalits before Mayawati was born. Mahatma Gandhi had started a campaign against untouchability in the 1920s. And after Independence, the mention of equality in the Constitution was the contribution of the Congress itself. Mayawati probably does not know history."

On SP President Akhilesh Yadav's recent remarks about Mohammad Ali Jinnah, the former Madhya Pradesh chief minister said that senior BJP leader LK Advani had offered 'chadar' at Jinnah's tomb during his visit to Pakistan.

"Jinnah was a purely communal leader who prepared the British to partition India", he said.

Singh also charged that the BJP's agenda was to divide people in the name of religion.

"BJP has nothing to do with religion. Its work is only to divide people in the name of religion and create hatred by instilling fear and making it an issue. The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) has been doing the politics of fear and hatred since 1925," he charged.