STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Priyanka Gandhi has instilled confidence among people of UP: Digvijay

The senior Congress leader said whether it is the issue of Lakhimpur Kheri violence, farmers, labourers or traders, Priyanka Gandhi has taken the initiative and prepared a new team in Uttar Pradesh.

Published: 10th November 2021 12:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th November 2021 12:17 PM   |  A+A-

Former Madhya Pradesh CM Digvijaya Singh

Former Madhya Pradesh CM Digvijaya Singh (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

SAMBHAL: Congress leader Digvijay Singh has said that Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has instilled a new confidence among the people of Uttar Pradesh by raising their issues and it is an "achievement" that they are now talking about the party.

The senior Congress leader said whether it is the issue of Lakhimpur Kheri violence, farmers, labourers or traders, Priyanka Gandhi has taken the initiative and prepared a new team in Uttar Pradesh.

"The way in which Priyanka Gandhi herself has come forward and fought for the issues of the people in Uttar Pradesh, it has generated a new trust among people towards the Congress," Singh told reporters at an event on Tuesday night.

Earlier no one used to talk about the Congress but now people talk about the party.

This in itself is a great achievement, he said.

On China's activities along the border, Singh said, "It is surprising that the BJP MP from Arunachal Pradesh himself has said that China has occupied India's land, yet Prime Minister Narendra Modi is silent on this issue".

Asked about BSP president Mayawati, who had cornered the Congress over its election promises, Singh said, "Congress has been serving Dalits before Mayawati was born. Mahatma Gandhi had started a campaign against untouchability in the 1920s. And after Independence, the mention of equality in the Constitution was the contribution of the Congress itself. Mayawati probably does not know history."

On SP President Akhilesh Yadav's recent remarks about Mohammad Ali Jinnah, the former Madhya Pradesh chief minister said that senior BJP leader LK Advani had offered 'chadar' at Jinnah's tomb during his visit to Pakistan.

"Jinnah was a purely communal leader who prepared the British to partition India", he said.

Singh also charged that the BJP's agenda was to divide people in the name of religion.

"BJP has nothing to do with religion. Its work is only to divide people in the name of religion and create hatred by instilling fear and making it an issue. The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) has been doing the politics of fear and hatred since 1925," he charged.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Digvijay Singh Priyanka Gandhi Congress
India Matters
Police personnel arrive in boats for work. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Chennai put on high alert as another bout of heavy showers to pound city
Dr Shanthala Thuppanna (left) with Ritika Acharya | Express
New record? 222 uterine fibroids removed from 34-year-old Bengaluru woman
India's captain Virat Kohli, left, and Ravichandran Ashwin react after a review for the wicket of Scotland's Chris Greaves. (Photo | AP)
Kohli quitting T20 captaincy shows all is not well in Indian dressing room: Mushtaq Ahmed
For representational purposes. (Photo | PTI)
Compelled to wear saree, young Kerala teacher says, 'sorry no'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp