STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Break hands, legs of Trinamool leaders who terrorise you, Bengal BJP MLA asks party workers

In a purported video that surfaced on social media, Swapan Majumder, BJP legislator of Bongaon South, also promised that he will be always on the side of the distressed party workers.

Published: 14th November 2021 09:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th November 2021 09:51 AM   |  A+A-

TMC flags (left) and BJP flags (Right).

TMC flags (left) and BJP flags (Right). (File Photo)

By PTI

KOLKATA: A BJP MLA of West Bengal on Saturday courted controversy by allegedly telling party workers to break the hands and legs of Trinamool Congress leaders if they terrorise them and slap false charges against them.

In a purported video that surfaced on social media, Swapan Majumder, BJP legislator of Bongaon South, also promised that he will be always on the side of the distressed party workers in any situation.

"If a (TMC) leader seeks to frame our workers in false cases, if our workers are terrorised, that leader may not return safely. Enough is enough. Break his hands and legs in self-defence and come to me. I promise to be on your side," Majumder was heard telling his supporters at a party meeting in the video.

PTI could not independently verify the authenticity of the video.

Reacting to Majumder's alleged comments, Trinamool Congress spokesperson Kunal Ghosh claimed that this shows the mindset and culture of BJP leaders.

"We strongly condemn such language, words and threat. Being frustrated in the wake of the popularity of the Trinamool Congress in the area, he is issuing such threats," he said.

BJP state president Sukanta Majumder said his party does not believe in the politics of violence.

"If the (Bangaon South) MLA has made such a comment, it was in response to recent threats by local TMC leader Alorani Sarkar to skin her political opponents ahead of Bongaon Municipality polls," he said.

Sarkar denied having threatened any BJP worker in the area and described the MLA as one who had used abusive words against her and other TMC leaders in the past.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Trinamool Swapan Majumder BJP
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File Photo | AP)
Third Covid jab to counter another wave? Anxious doctors, nurses take booster shots in Bengaluru
Image used for representation (Express Illustrations)
Coimbatore student suicide case: Chinmaya Vidyalaya principal booked under POCSO Act
A thick blanket of smog on National Highway 9 in Delhi. (Photo | EPS/Parveen Negi)
Delhi pollution: Schools shut for a week, construction barred, govt employees to work from home
Union Home Minister Amit Shah addresses during laying the foundation stone of a state university, in Azamgarh on Saturday. (Photo | ANI)
On visit to UP, Amit Shah coins acronym 'JAM' to take dig at Akhilesh over Jinnah statement

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp