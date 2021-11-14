STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Cows, their dung, urine can help strengthen economy: MP CM Shivraj Chouhan

Chouhan made the comments while addressing a 'Shakti 2021' convention of the women's wing of the Indian Veterinary Association in Bhopal.

Published: 14th November 2021 10:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th November 2021 12:33 PM   |  A+A-

Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

BHOPAL: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday said the cow as well as its dung and urine can strengthen an individual's economy and make the country financially capable.

The government has developed cow sanctuaries and shelters but it will not work alone and requires participation of society, he said at 'Shakti 2021', a convention of women veterinarians organised by Indian Veterinary Association.

"If we want, we can strengthen our own economy and make the country financially capable through cows, their dung and urine. MP's crematoriums have been using gaukasth (logs made of cow dung) to reduce the use of wood," he said.

He added that veterinary doctors and experts should engage in result-oriented work on how cow rearing could become a profitable business for small farmers and livestock owners.

Addressing the event, Union Minister for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying Parshottam Rupala said women in large numbers are associated with cow rearing in the rural areas of Gujarat, and this has also resulted in the success of the dairy business.

Rupala urged the Centre to help women veterinary graduates who choose entrepreneurship in this field.

TAGS
Shivraj Singh Chouhan cow dung
