Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel says no problem with non-veg food but hygiene important

The Chief Minister's clarification came in the backdrop of local BJP leaders demanding removal of non-vegetarian food carts from roads in different cities of Gujarat.

Published: 15th November 2021 10:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th November 2021 10:30 PM   |  A+A-

Gujarat chief minister Bhupendra Patel

Gujarat chief minister Bhupendra Patel. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

ANAND: Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Monday said the state government has no problem with different food habits of people, an assertion coming amidst the demand for removal of non-vegetarian food carts from roads in various cities.

However, Patel said, action can be taken against street food carts that are selling "unhygienic" food or if they are obstructing traffic on city roads.

"Some people eat vegetarian food, some people eat non-vegetarian food, the BJP government does not have any problem with it. There have been demands to remove particular 'larries' (carts) from the road. "Our only concern is that, the food sold from food carts should not be unhygienic," Patel said, addressing a BJP programme at Bandhani village in Anand district.

The CM said local civic bodies take decisions on removing food carts if they hamper road traffic.

"Local municipal corporations or municipalities take decisions to remove food carts. They can do so if they are obstructing traffic on city roads," he said.

The Chief Minister's clarification came in the backdrop of local BJP leaders demanding removal of non-vegetarian food carts from roads in different cities of Gujarat.

In Ahmedabad, the municipal corporation ruled by the BJP has decided to remove non-veg food stalls from public roads and those operating 100 metre from schools and religious places.

The demand for removal of non-veg food carts from public places have also come from cities like Vadodara, Rajkot and Dwarka.

