STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Yediyurappa hints at pact with JD(S) for legislative council elections

Exuding confidence of winning 15 out of 20 constituencies that are going to polls on December 10, he said BJP will get the absolute majority in the legislative council.

Published: 24th November 2021 08:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th November 2021 08:12 PM   |  A+A-

Karnataka CM Yediyurappa

B S Yediyurappa (File Photo | EPS)

By G S Subhash Chandra
Express News Service

DAVANGERE: BJP may join hands with JD(S) in the ensuing legislative council elections (local authorities) for the 25 seats that are going to polls on December 10, former CM BS Yediyurappa on Wednesday hinted.

Addressing an election rally in favour of Shimoga-Davangere constituency DS Arun at Santhebennuru and Channagiri public meetings, Yediyurappa said BJP will decide on the issue of getting support from JD(S) shortly and we will request them to support us. "We will decide on getting JD(S) support at the earliest," the former CM said.

Exuding confidence of winning 15 out of 20 constituencies that are going to polls on December 10, he said BJP will get absolute majority in the legislative council and the BJP wave is still intact all over the state.

Yediyurappa also said that the second round of campaigns for the elections have begun and the victory will boost the confidence of the party workers. All the ministers, elected representatives of the party have started campaigning for the party candidates and victory is certain. 

Taking a dig at Congress, Yediyurappa said the grand old party has totally collapsed the rest of the country and BJP is the only answer. "Hence, support the party," he urged the voters. 

Yediyurappa further said the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Ann Yojana (PMGKAY-Phase V) has been extended for a  period of  another 4 months (till March 2022). This shows the party's concern towards the poor, he said, while congratulating Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the move.

The former CM requested the gram panchayat members to exercise their franchise in favour of BJP in the ensuing legislative council elections. 

Yediyurappa said he will hold talks with Independent candidate Lakhan Jarkiholi and persuade him to withdraw the nominations filed for the twin member Belagavi legislative council seat.  Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai will also talk to Jarkiholi and persuade him to withdraw the nominations, he added. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Yediyurappa Shimoga-Davangere constituency Karnataka legislative council elections
India Matters
Paddy harvest being dried. (Representational Image)
Free foodgrain scheme gets booster ahead of assembly elections in five states
Flash floods in Cheyyeru River’s catchment area destroyed several houses at Thogurpeta in Nandaluru, Rajampeta mandal, of Kadapa district | sri krishna kummara
Raw deal: A flood of tears after the deluge as villagers are left with next to nothing
Representational image
TN’s sex ratio at birth drops to 878 in family health survey
While 65.6 pc children in rural areas are anaemic, more than half of the urban children (56.2 pc) are also suffering from anaemia, according to the NFHS 5 data. (File Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)

Two-Third children, women found anaemic in Odisha
 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp