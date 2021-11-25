STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Foreign board students no longer need prior approval to join CBSE schools

Published: 25th November 2021 07:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th November 2021 07:37 PM   |  A+A-

CBSE

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Students from foreign boards seeking admission to CBSE schools will no longer require prior approval, the board announced on Thursday.

The move comes following an increase in the number of students applying for approval as many families have been shifting from abroad post the Covid pandemic due to various reasons, a Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) official said.

"In the post period of corona pandemic, many families are shifting to India because of various reasons. Therefore, many students studying abroad in foreign boards are joining schools affiliated to the CBSE," CBSE Controller of Examination Sanyam Bhardwaj said.

"As admissions are given to students of other boards based on the equivalency of classes of two different boards, every time students shifting from foreign boards to the CBSE are applying through schools to the CBSE to accord them approval to seek admission in classes 9 and 11 based on the equivalency," Bhardwaj said.

Bhardwaj explained that keeping the current circumstances and problems faced by these students and their families, the CBSE has decided that from now onwards, no such prior approval is required by students from foreign boards to seek admission in schools affiliated to the CBSE.

"A list of equivalency of classes 10 and 12 of foreign boards with similar classes of the CBSE has been hosted on our website. Thereafter, admissions can be provided to students by the schools without seeking any approval from the CBSE," he added.

