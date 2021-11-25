STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Uttar Pradesh: BSP Legislature Party leader Shah Alam resigns as MLA, quits outfit

BSP Legislature Party leader in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly, Shah Alam resigned as an MLA and from his party, saying their chief Mayawati does not trust him.

Published: 25th November 2021 08:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th November 2021 08:19 PM   |  A+A-

BSP Flag

BSP Flag (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

LUCKNOW: BSP Legislature Party leader in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly, Shah Alam, on Thursday resigned as an MLA and from his party, saying their chief Mayawati does not trust him.

Alam, however, did not disclose the party he is intended to join.

"I am mentally disturbed and I have no intention of going to any party right now. I will rest for a few days," he said.

"I have resigned from the BSP and the Assembly because there was lack of trust between our party leader Mayawati and me. When our leader does not have faith in us, then what will we do by staying in the party," Alam told PTI.

In a letter to the BSP supremo, the Mubarakpur MLA said, "You have given me ticket of MLA twice in 2012 and 2017 from Mubarakpur and I also won the elections. From 2012 till now, I have been a party loyalist and have fulfilled every responsibility given by you."

"But after the meeting with you held on November 21, I realised that you are not satisfied with my work in spite of complete loyalty and sincerity," he said.

In such a situation, Alam said he is resigning as an MLA and the BSP Legislature Party leader.

He urged Mayawati to accept his resignation.

Earlier this year, BSP leader Lalji Verma was expelled from the party for anti-party activities.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BSP Shah Alam Uttar Pradesh Uttar pradesh assembly
India Matters
A woman wades through the stagnated rain water at K K Nagar in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Rains pound TN, normal life disrupted; more in store for next 3-4 days
After rains on Thursday, the Thoothukudi Railway Station was flooded | Express
Chennai wastes nearly 2 years’ water supply in just 20 days
A view of the Bengaluru city. (Photo | EPS)
Bengalureans feel tremors, hear loud explosion-like sound, but what is it?
Farmers shout slogans during the year-long protest against the Centre's three farm laws at Singhu Border on Friday. (Photo | EPS/Parveen Negi)
Farmers in hundreds descend at Delhi-UP border on protest anniversary

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp