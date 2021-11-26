Not contesting 2022 Punjab Assembly elections: BKU Haryana chief Gurnam Singh Charuni

By ANI

AMBALA: Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU), Haryana chief Gurnam Singh Charuni on Thursday said that he will not be contesting Punjab polls but gathering people to contest and present a model of governance.

While speaking to ANI, Charuni said, "I am not contesting Punjab polls but gathering people to contest and present a model (of governance). We will form our own party for polls if our government comes in Punjab. Entire country in 2024 (national) polls will look up to the Punjab model."

"We are running 'Mission Punjab'- those who have votes should rule, and not the ones who have money. If the former rules, laws will be made in voters' favour but if it is the latter, then laws will be made in favour of the wealthy," he added.

Punjab is scheduled to go for Assembly polls in 2022. In the 2017 Punjab Assembly polls, Congress won an absolute majority in the state by winning 77 seats and ousted the SAD-BJP government after 10 years.

Aam Aadmi Party emerged as the second-largest party winning 20 seats in 117-member Punjab Legislative Assembly. The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) could only manage to win 15 seats while the BJP secured 3 seats.