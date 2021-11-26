Trinamool Congress' expansion drive aimed at pan-India presence

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Trinamool Congress is working on a planned expansion drive with an aim to emerge as a more vibrant, acceptable and effective secular opposition than Congress with a pan-India presence. This was what a senior leader of the party said.

A recent statement of TMC's national general secretary and MP Abhishek Banerjee that the party will beat BJP in 2024 explains its mission expansion. TMC MP Dr Santanu Sen said that recently people have realised that Mamata Banerjee should be the face of the 2024 elections.

Cricketer-turned politician and new TMC inductee Kirti Azad and diplomat-turned-politician Pavan K Varma have also said the nation needs a leader like Mamata, who fights for people and takes to the streets against injustice.

A reliable TMC source said tnhat TMC does not want Congress at the centrestage and to counter BJP and Congress, Mamata's party is inducting disgruntled leaders from other parties, including Congress. "The political talent hunt of TMC will continue," said the source.

Sources also said many other leaders from BJP and Congress are willing to join TMC. "Let's see what happens next," said the source, adding that Mamata is channelising her energy towards bringing opposition parties on one platform ahead of the 2024 polls.

Mamata is also scheduled to meet Sharad Pawar, Uddhav Thackeray, Lalu Prasad Yadav and others from north and south India to create a vibrant opposition. By making political entry in states like Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Bihar and other states, TMC seems to working on a plan.

Varma recently said TMC has the potential to become the principal challenge to BJP with a national ambition to form an organised and pan-India opposition. Sources also said some other leaders disgruntled with the Gandhi siblings are willing to join TMC.

"Many from BJP are also in line to join TMC. Those who are feeling alienated in the party." Sources feel TMC is considering announcing support for AAP in Punjab and Samajwadi Party in Uttar Pradesh, without fielding own candidates.