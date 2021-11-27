STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Election Commission to hire firm for feedback on poll coverage

An official of Election Commission said the purpose is to get timely feedback on electoral coverage on different media platforms from the ground, particularly during the polls.

Published: 27th November 2021 07:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th November 2021 07:20 AM

Election Commission of India had announced that it will take a decision on conducting the polls to the Council at an appropriate time in future.

The Election Commission of India. (File photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Election Commission will hire a private firm to monitor electoral coverage and get feedback from the ground during the upcoming polls. The agency will keep track of all forms of media including print, television and online, other than social media.

An official of Election Commission said the purpose is to get timely feedback on electoral coverage on different media platforms from the ground, particularly during the polls. A request for proposal (RFP) has been floated by the Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Limited to hire a firm and a deadline of November 30 has been set for bids.

The RFP said that the firm will have to closely track all print, television and online media, alongside social media platforms and international magazines on the coverage of the poll process. The firm will analyse coverage and generate periodic reports in different media platforms. There are many government departments and ministries which have hired private agencies for media coverage and feedback analysis.

