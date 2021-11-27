Election Commission to hire firm for feedback on poll coverage

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Election Commission will hire a private firm to monitor electoral coverage and get feedback from the ground during the upcoming polls. The agency will keep track of all forms of media including print, television and online, other than social media.

An official of Election Commission said the purpose is to get timely feedback on electoral coverage on different media platforms from the ground, particularly during the polls. A request for proposal (RFP) has been floated by the Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Limited to hire a firm and a deadline of November 30 has been set for bids.

The RFP said that the firm will have to closely track all print, television and online media, alongside social media platforms and international magazines on the coverage of the poll process. The firm will analyse coverage and generate periodic reports in different media platforms. There are many government departments and ministries which have hired private agencies for media coverage and feedback analysis.