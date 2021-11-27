Tribal hero Tantya Bheel’s martyrdom site to be developed for pilgrimage: Madhya Pradesh CM 

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: Patalpani, the place of martyrdom of tribal freedom fighter Tantya Bheel, will be developed as a new pilgrim spot in Indore district of Madhya Pradesh, the Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced on Saturday, November 27, 2021.

The MP CM also announced that a giant statue of Jannayak Tantya Bheel will be erected at the site of his sacrifice in Patalpani.

The CM was addressing a program in Tantya Bheel's birthplace, Barod Ahir, in Khandwa district to mark the beginning of Kranti Surya Jannayak Tantya Mama Gaurav Yatra.

Singh also reiterated that a proposal will be sent to the centre for renaming the Patalpani railway station in Indore district as Tantya Mama railway station, while the Bhawarkuan intersection in Indore would be named after the tribal hero of the country's freedom movement. Also, the inter-state bus stand in Indore would also be named after Tantya Bheel.

While praising the leadership of Tantya Bheel, the MP CM Chouhan said, "Tantya Mama gave a clarion call against exploitation and injustice. He looted money and food grains from the British and distributed them among the hungry and the needy. We salute the great revolutionary of the state. The State Government is celebrating the day of Kranti Surya Jannayak Tantya Bheel’s sacrifice as Gaurav Diwas."

At Saturday’s program, the CM welcomed and felicitated the descendants of Tantya Bheel, including Sonibai Jaising, Vasudev Sirsate and Hemraj Sirsate with a bouquet of flowers. He said, "It is a matter of pride for us that the descendants of Jannayak Tantya Bheel are present among us."

The BJP government in MP is embarking on a focused tribal outreach campaign presently, which started with the Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas grand event in Bhopal graced by PM Narendra Modi on November 15. The tribals, who constitute around 22% of the central Indian state’s population, hold sway on 84 out of the 230 assembly seats of MP.

Chouhan announced that more than one lakh vacant government posts in the state would be filled on priority. In order to provide livelihood resources to the people and to provide maximum employment, the government will provide cheap loans to the groups working under the Aajeevika Mission.

He also said that the government is determined to bring a change in the lives of the Scheduled Tribes by launching a campaign against exploitation and injustice. They will be freed from all forms of exploitation and injustice. The government is working regularly in this direction. In order to get rid of the moneylender system, the state government has made rules, in which all the loans taken by the tribals till August 20 have been waived. The aim of the Madhya Pradesh government is to change the lives of the poor.