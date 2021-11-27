STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Two merchant vessels collide near Gulf of Kutch, no casualty or oil spill reported: ICG

The collision between oil/chemical tanker MV Atlantic Grace and bulk carrier MV Aviator occurred around 21:30 hours on November 26 in the area considered to be a very sensitive marine reserve.

Published: 27th November 2021 08:32 PM

Indian coast guard

An Indian Coast Guard vessel. (File Photo)

By PTI

AHMEDABAD: Two merchant vessels (MVs) with at least 44 crew members from India and the Philippines on their boards collided in the Gulf of Kutch in the Arabian sea off the Gujarat coast but no casualty or oil slick has been reported in the incident which occurred in the area considered to be a very sensitive marine diversity reserve, officials said on Saturday.

The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) is continuously monitoring the area of collision for an oil spill, if any, they said.

The collision between oil/chemical tanker MV Atlantic Grace and bulk carrier MV Aviator occurred around 21:30 hours on November 26 in the area considered to be a very sensitive marine diversity reserve, the ICG said in a release.

ICG ships and a helicopter deployed for area assessment have reported no oil spills or marine pollution from both the MVs, it said.

MV Atlantic Grace (of Hong Kong origin) had 22 Indian crew members on board, while MV Aviator (from the Marshall Island) had 22 members from the Philippines, it said.

As soon as the information was received, the ICG deployed two ships to assess the area, as it is a "very sensitive marine diversity reserve".

A Coast Guard pollution control vessel, ICGS Samudra Pavak, was diverted for assessment and to initiate preventive measures towards marine oil pollution, the release said.

An ICG helicopter is also carrying out a pollution assessment and assisting, it said.

"ICG ships/helicopters deployed for area assessment have reported no oil spills or marine pollution from both the merchant vessels and the area is being continuously monitored for any marine pollution eventuality," it said.

"Collision betwn MVs Aviator and Atlantic Grace in GoK on 26 November night. No casualties, oil slick reported. @IndianCoastGuard Ships in the area incl. Pollution Control stand-by in vicinity & monitoring the situation," the Gujarat defence public relations officer had said in a tweet.

According to the ICG, The last port of call of both the MVs -- Atlantic Grace and Aviator -- was Kandla.

Their next ports of call were Fajuirah and Tuna Port anchorage, respectively.

The first vessel is 183 metres in overall length, while the latter is 140 metres in length.

They are 32 metres and 25 metres in breadth.

