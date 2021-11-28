STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

50 years of Arunachal: Sanjay Dutt is brand ambassador of month-long celebration

The Bollywood actor will arrive at the picturesque Mechuka in Shi-Yomi district on Monday and launch a month-long media campaign where he will feature in some video films to promote tourism.

Published: 28th November 2021 04:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th November 2021 04:38 PM   |  A+A-

Sanjay Dutt is ready to join the shoot of KGF: Chapter II

Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt (File Photo | Twitter)

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI: Actor Sanjay Dutt will be the brand ambassador of the month-long celebration of golden jubilee year of Arunachal Pradesh.

The celebration will begin on January 20 next year at Ziro in Lower Subansiri district, where the state got its name and status of union territory in 1972. The closing ceremony will be held at Itanagar on February 20 on the Statehood Day.

The Bollywood actor will arrive at the picturesque Mechuka in Shi-Yomi district on Monday and launch a month-long media campaign where he will feature in some video films to promote tourism.

He will also take part in a series of other programmes that have been lined up. They include a campaign against drug and substance abuse.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu, who will attend the media campaign in Mechuka, left for the place near the China border on Sunday.

Assembly Speaker PD Sona, who heads the celebration committee, appealed to people in possession of old photos or videos, which depict the state, to share those with the committee so they could be archived for the future generations.

Previously a part of erstwhile North East Frontier Agency or NEFA, the ethnically-diverse Arunachal had attained statehood in 1987. It shares its borders with Bhutan, Myanmar and China and has a population of 13,82,611.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Arunachal pradesh Arunachal pradesh 50 years celebration sanjay dutt
India Matters
Shankkar Aiyar
Covid variant Omicron shakes up smug world
Personnel from Fire and Rescue Services Department on duty at Mudichur in Tambaram on Saturday | Ashwin Prasath
Gulp it down: Chennai rainfall among highest in last 200 years!
Meet Krishnaprasad, Covid data warrior from Kerala
People lineup to get on the Air France flight to Paris at OR Tambo's airport in Johannesburg, South Africa', Friday Nov. 26, 2021. (Photo | AP)
EXPLAINER | Is new Covid variant 'Omicron' more lethal than Delta? Here's all you need to know

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp