50 years of Arunachal: Sanjay Dutt is brand ambassador of month-long celebration

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI: Actor Sanjay Dutt will be the brand ambassador of the month-long celebration of golden jubilee year of Arunachal Pradesh.

The celebration will begin on January 20 next year at Ziro in Lower Subansiri district, where the state got its name and status of union territory in 1972. The closing ceremony will be held at Itanagar on February 20 on the Statehood Day.

The Bollywood actor will arrive at the picturesque Mechuka in Shi-Yomi district on Monday and launch a month-long media campaign where he will feature in some video films to promote tourism.

He will also take part in a series of other programmes that have been lined up. They include a campaign against drug and substance abuse.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu, who will attend the media campaign in Mechuka, left for the place near the China border on Sunday.

Assembly Speaker PD Sona, who heads the celebration committee, appealed to people in possession of old photos or videos, which depict the state, to share those with the committee so they could be archived for the future generations.

Previously a part of erstwhile North East Frontier Agency or NEFA, the ethnically-diverse Arunachal had attained statehood in 1987. It shares its borders with Bhutan, Myanmar and China and has a population of 13,82,611.

