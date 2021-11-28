STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Corruption in recruitment has become identity of BJP government: Priyanka Gandhi on UPTET paper leak

The UPTET examination scheduled to be held on Sunday has been cancelled following the leakage of its question paper.

Published: 28th November 2021 05:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th November 2021 05:46 PM   |  A+A-

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Sunday attacked the Yogi Adityanath dispensation over the cancellation of the Uttar Pradesh Teachers Eligibility Test following leakage of its question paper, alleging that corruption in recruitment has become the identity of the BJP government.

The UPTET examination scheduled to be held on Sunday has been cancelled following the leakage of its question paper, Additional Director General Law and Order Prashant Kumar announced shortly before the exam was to begin.

More than 19.99 lakh candidates were to appear for the Uttar Pradesh Teachers Eligibility Test (UPTET).

"Corruption in recruitment, paper leak has become the identity of the BJP government. Today the hardwork of lakhs of youths was ruined due to the paper leak of UPTET," Priyanka Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi.

"Every time paper is leaked, Yogi Adityanath ji's government has saved the big fishes involved in corruption, that is why corruption is at its peak," the Congress general secretary said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Priyanka Gandhi UPTET Paper Leak UPTET BJP government BJP
India Matters
Shankkar Aiyar
Covid variant Omicron shakes up smug world
Personnel from Fire and Rescue Services Department on duty at Mudichur in Tambaram on Saturday | Ashwin Prasath
Gulp it down: Chennai rainfall among highest in last 200 years!
Meet Krishnaprasad, Covid data warrior from Kerala
People lineup to get on the Air France flight to Paris at OR Tambo's airport in Johannesburg, South Africa', Friday Nov. 26, 2021. (Photo | AP)
EXPLAINER | Is new Covid variant 'Omicron' more lethal than Delta? Here's all you need to know

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp