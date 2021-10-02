STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Rajnath Singh to unveil first Gandhi statue in Lakshadweep on Saturday

Lakshadweep administrator Praful  Khoda Patel will be the chief guest. The administration has organised a three-day fest which will culminate with the unveiling of the statue.

Published: 02nd October 2021 06:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd October 2021 06:23 AM   |  A+A-

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is currently in Leh for a three-day visit to Ladakh.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. (File photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The first-ever statue of Mahatma Gandhi in Lakshadweep will be unveiled by Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh at Kavaratti at an event organised by the island administration to commemorate the 152nd birth anniversary of the Father of the Nation at 6pm on Saturday. 

Lakshadweep administrator Praful  Khoda Patel will be the chief guest. The administration has organised a three-day fest which will culminate with the unveiling of the statue. The celebrations started with a sand art display at Kavaratti near Mahatma Gandhi Square on Thursday. 

On Friday, open water swimming and kayaking competitions were held. A tree plantation drive will be held near the children’s park on Saturday. The Save Lakshadweep Forum has decided to cooperate with the unveiling.

“Though we have decided to continue our protest against the administrator, we will cooperate with the unveiling of the statue. The Lakshadweep district administration had passed a resolution demanding to install a Gandhi statue years ago and the Congress state unit had presented many representations to administrators. We have sought permission to meet Rajnath and will submit a memorandum of demands to him,” said Save Lakshadweep Forum convenor UCK Thangal.

