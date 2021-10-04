STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
AIUDF chief writes to President Kovid seeking to end eviction in Darrang

Expressing concern that evictions may cause social instability in Assam, Badruddin Ajmal sought rehabilitation for those already evicted and compensation to those killed and injured in police firing.

AIUDF chief Badruddin Ajmal

AIUDF chief Badruddin Ajmal (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

GUWAHATI: AIUDF chief and Lok Sabha MP Badruddin Ajmal on Monday appealed to President Ram Nath Kovind to immediately halt evictions at Dholpur in Darrang district of Assam, which led to a bloody clash between farmers and police last month, leading to the death of two, including a 12-year-old boy.

Expressing concern that the eviction drive may cause social instability in Assam, Ajmal in a memorandum to President Kovind also sought rehabilitation for those already evicted and compensation to those killed and injured in the police firing after violence broke out following the eviction drive on September 23.

Several other political parties have also earlier sought an end to the drive including the Congress and the CPI(M).

Ajmal who described the evictions as “inhuman”, also appealed that an IDP (Internally displaced person) certificate be given to those who were hit by the erosion of land by the shifting course of the Brahmaputra river and a high-level judicial inquiry into the firing incident.

Asserting the evicted people are Indian citizens and they have all the necessary documents in support of their citizenship, the AIUDF leader accused the BJP-led government of Assam of "targeting the linguistic minority community."

