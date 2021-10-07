STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Vandalisation of gurdwara in Kabul raises concern not only for India but for world as well: MEA

According to reports, Gurdwara Karte Parwan in Pakistan's Kabul was vandalised two days ago.

Published: 07th October 2021 07:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th October 2021 07:05 PM   |  A+A-

spokesperson Arindam Bagch

MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi (Photo | ANI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The vandalisation of a gurdwara in Kabul raises concerns not just for India but for the world and the international community must continue to insist on fulfilling goals outlined in a UN Security Council resolution, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Thursday.

"Obviously it raised concerns not just for us, but I suppose across the world. It is important that the international community continue to insist on the fulfilment of goals outlined in the UN Security Council resolution," MEA Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said.

He was replying to a question on the issue at a media briefing.

The UN Security Council resolution on Afghanistan was adopted on August 30 under India's presidency of the powerful body.

Bagchi said issues relating to the Afghan situation figured during US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman's talks in India on Tuesday, adding there was a need to ensure that terrorism does not emanate from Afghan soil.

"We highlighted our perspective on role of Pakistan and what are our concerns regarding that," Bagchi said.

