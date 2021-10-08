STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
'Festive spirit faded away': Rahul Gandhi blames Modi government for price rise

In a tweet, Rahul Gandhi quoted a news report that price rise has hit the common people hard with petrol becoming dearer by Rs 2.35 and diesel by Rs 3 in 11 days.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during a office bearers sammelan in Jammu

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi took a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday, saying thanks to him the "festive spirit has faded" due to sustained inflation.

"The prices of petrol, diesel and food items and LPG are continuing to rise. Thanks to Modi Ji, the festive spirit has faded," he said in a tweet in Hindi with the hashtag "price hike".

Rahul Gandhi and his Congress party has been attacking Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the rise in prices of petrol, diesel and LPG and of essential food items.

