BJP plans centralised poll management in UP; ministers to take charge

Manish Anand By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The BJP is bracing for a centralised management of the upcoming Uttar Pradesh assembly elections, with scores of ministers being roped in to take charges of the districts for sharp micro-management amid the assessment that the party will be up against another Opposition grand alliance.

In addition to the panel headed by the Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan who is the election in-charge, the BJP is gearing up to field its full battery of ministers to take poll responsibilities in UP, which is slated to go to polls in February-March next year. The ministers who have already been roped in for poll tasks in UP have begun travelling to parts of the states to identify the issues on which the BJP will need to build poll narrative along with its counter strategy against the agenda being brought forth by the Opposition parties, said a leader.

Mindful that the outcome of the UP elections will set the course of the national politics, which will also be watched out by some political parties to forge prospective alliances in future, the BJP will seek to build a suitable narrative in UP to overwhelm the identity politics, said another leader.

To shore up its electoral chances, the BJP is also bracing up to bring in political workers, known for their election management credentials, from other states, including Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar and Maharashtra, to man each polling booth in the 403 assembly constituencies. “Such political workers will directly report to the central team in Delhi to share realtime feedback on which expeditious actions will be initiated,” added the party leader.

After the festive season, the BJP leaders, including ministers, will regularly camp in various parts of UP. The Union ministers belonging to UP, along with Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha MPs, will be taking charge of each district.

A few of the ministers who have returned after initial visits to parts of the state have listed out some of the issues, which the BJP will need to address. These include issues like unemployment in Poorvanchal, farmers not able to fetch the Minimum Support Prices, and early signs of loosening of consolidation of the non-Yadav other backward castes in favour of the party.

Nadda to visit Manipur for review of poll prep

New Delhi: BJP chief J P Nadda will start his visits to poll-bound states from Manipur where he will take stock of the preparations for the assembly elections next year this weekend. He will be on a two- day visit to Manipur starting Saturday. During his visit, Nadda will take part in sone key programmes and will guide the BJP state unit leaders and workers on various issues, said Rajya Sabha MP Anil Baluni. The BJP chief will visit a booth president’s residence at Utlou (Nambol mandal) and have lunch at his residence, said Baluni.