MP woman shoots video of herself on Bollywood song in Mahakal temple, apologises as Hindu outfits object

The woman, identified as Manisha Roshan, later sought an apology for her actions and deleted all her videos from social media platforms

Published: 10th October 2021 06:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th October 2021 06:28 PM   |  A+A-

By PTI

UJJAIN: A woman from Indore shot a video of herself on a Bollywood song on the premises of the famous Mahakaleshwar temple here in Madhya Pradesh and shared it on social media.

However, she later issued a video statement apologising for her actions which she claimed was not liked by priests and Hindu outfits who raised objections.

Mahakaleshwar temple assistant administrator Moolchand Junwal on Sunday said the video was shot in the Omkareshwar temple located in the premises of the Mahakaleshwar temple dedicated to Lord Shiva.

"The woman, identified as Manisha Roshan, later sought an apology for her actions and deleted all her videos from social media platforms," he said.

Junwal claimed a complaint was sent to the Mahakal police station but the woman submitted a letter seeking an apology to the police as well.

However, the Mahakal temple police station in charge Munendra Gautam said no official complaint has been received in this regard by the police so far.

In a video statement, the woman said, "I had shot a video in the temple at Ujjain which was not liked by priests and Hindu outfits and they raised objections over it.

My intention was not to hurt anyone… I apologise for it and keep it in mind that any of my actions don't hurt the sentiments of anyone in future.

” The video clip shows the woman, wearing a sari, lip-syncing a Bollywood song while roaming around the pillars of the temple.

Last month, Chhatarpur Police had registered a case against a young woman, whose videos of dancing on Bollywood songs outside a temple in Chhatarpur city went viral on social media.

Later, the woman apologised for her actions.

