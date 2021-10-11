STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Manipur: Four insurgents neutralised in Hingorani

The joint operation was launched by Assam Rifles and Indian Army's 3 Corps on Saturday. The change of fire started on Sunday morning. The insurgents belonged to Kuki group.

Published: 11th October 2021

Indian Army

For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

IMPHAL: Four insurgents were neutralised by security forces in a joint operation in Manipur's Hingojang.



"Security Forces of Assam Rifles under Spear Corps, Indian Army launched a joint operation on 09 Oct in Hingojang, Manipur. Area cordoned & firefight started in the morning of 10 Oct. Four insurgents neutralised. Operation in progress," PRO Defence, Imphal tweeted.

Further operations are underway. 

