Goa to withdraw most travel curbs from Nov 1

The tourism industry in neighbouring Goa which was badly hit owing to Covid-19 and the long-drawn restrictions, is finally all set to welcome tourists with lesser restrictions.

Published: 13th October 2021

(File | PTI)

BELAGAVI: The tourism industry Goa which was badly hit owing to Covid-19 and the long-drawn restrictions, is finally all set to welcome tourists with lesser restrictions. The government has planned to withdraw most of the restrictions to revive the tourism sector in the state from November 1.

According to sources, the Goa government is keen to allow tourists without much hassles. The government is expected to initiate several measures to boost tourism in the state which was badly hampered due to the pandemic for the last one year. As a result of stringent curbs on travel and entry of people from other areas into Goa, it was possible to prevent the spread of virus in Goa effectively. The government also intensified vaccination and Covid testing during the last several months to bring the cases down.

People entering Goa from various borders from other states will have to produce RT-PCR negative reports or double dose vaccination certificate. A team of officials have been screening the visitors at all the check posts in the border for the past one year. With Goa’s plan to allow outside tourists, the coastal state is expected to witness a huge footfall, particularly from the neighbouring Karnataka and Maharashtra states.

