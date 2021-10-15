STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

By when will govt push China out of Indian territory: Congress asks Amit Shah

The remarks came after Shah talked tough on Pakistan and said the surgical strikes carried out by India five years ago sent a strong message to the world that no one can interfere with its borders.

Published: 15th October 2021 12:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th October 2021 12:42 AM   |  A+A-

Union Home minister Amit Shah

Union Home minister Amit Shah (Photo| ANI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Congress on Thursday questioned Home Minister Amit Shah over Chinese incursions along the border and asked by when the government would push China out of Indian territory.

Congress general secretary and chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said that instead of fake chest thumping, Shah should take stock of the internal and external security threats as he has failed on these fronts.

The remarks came after Shah in Panaji talked tough on Pakistan and said the surgical strikes carried out by India five years ago sent a strong message to the world that no one can interfere with its borders.

"Amit Shah is first advised to utter the word China, of which the Modi government is scared, and then tell us by when will the government push China back from India's territory.

Let him give a deadline for reclaiming our 900 km of Indian territory which is illegally occupied by the Chinese by their brazen incursions," Surjewala told reporters.

He asked the home minister to tell the country when would he reclaim Depsang and Gogra Hotsprings and when he would give a befitting reply to China in Uttarakhand.

Surjewala also asked how he will tackle the Chinese over its "brazen incursions" in Doklam plateau upto the Chicken's neck that is the entry to seven eastern states.

"Instead of fake chest thumping and statements to captive media friends, let him take stock of the growing and uncontrollable external and internal security threats.

The truth is Amit Shah has failed at the wheel," the Congress leader said.

Shah at a function in Goa said that under the BJP-led NDA rule, India gives a befitting reply to terrorist attacks which was not the case when the Congress-headed UPA was in power.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Congress Amit Shah India China border dispute
India Matters
A man clad in vaccination certificate printed T-shirt  in Kerala's Malappuram
UK, 29 other countries recognise India's Covid vaccine certificate: Sources
Among the female candidates, Kavya Chopra from the Delhi zone is the topper with 286 marks out of 360. (File photo| EPS)
JEE-Advanced 2021: Mridul Agarwal from Delhi zone bags top rank
A beneficiary folding hands in gratitude to a health worker before receiving a dose of Covid vaccine in New Delhi. (PTI)
Over 100 crore Covid vaccine doses provided to states, UTs: Centre 
A still from 'Bhoi Ma Bhoiee' music video featuring Usha Uthup. (Photo | Youtube screengrab)
WATCH | Usha Uthup's Bengali rendition of this Ilaiyaraaja classic is going viral

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp