Surgical strikes sent a message: Amit Shah

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday said in Goa that surgical strikes on Pakistan carried out by India two years ago sent a strong message to the world that no one can interfere with

its borders.

Shah was in Goa to oversee BJP’s preparations for next year’s Assembly polls. He said that under the BJP-led NDA rule, India gives a befitting reply to terrorist attacks which was not the case when the UPA was in power.

After laying the foundation stone for the National Forensic Science University at Dharbandora village in South Goa, Shah addressed a gathering where he said during the UPA tenure, terrorists from across the border used to infiltrate into India and cause unrest.

“Delhi would do nothing. But now, India under the leadership of Narendra Modi respond in the language terrorists understand,” said Shah, referring to the 2019 surgical strike in response to a terrorist attack on an Army base in Jammu and Kashmir. He said that through military action, India sent a message to the entire world that no one can interfere with its borders.

Shah recalled the contribution of late BJP stalwart Manohar Parrikar as defence minister. “Parrikar and Prime Minister Modi will be remembered for years for introducing One Rank One Pension in all three wings of the armed forces,” the home minister said. He added that Parrikar’s contribution should never be forgotten.