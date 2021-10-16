STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Punjab Dy CM Randhawa conducts late-night surprise checking of police 'nakas' near Indo-Pak border

Randhawa, who also holds the Home Department portfolio, late Friday evening conducted checking of the Punjab Police 'nakas' at Jagdev Khurd in Ajnala, Amritsar, they said.

Published: 16th October 2021 12:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th October 2021 12:50 AM   |  A+A-

Punjab Jail Minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa

Punjab deputy chief minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa. (Photo| Instagram/ @sukhjinderrandhawaofficial)

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: Punjab Deputy Chief Minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa carried out late night surprise visit of police checkpoints near the Indo-Pak International Border in Amritsar district, officials said.

Randhawa, who also holds the Home Department portfolio, late Friday evening conducted checking of the Punjab Police 'nakas' at Jagdev Khurd in Ajnala, Amritsar, they said.

He also carried out checking of the 'nakas' in Gagomahal, they added.

Randhawa interacted with police officials at the nakas, the officials said.

Randhawa's visit comes a day after he flayed the Centre's decision to extend the BSF's jurisdiction inside the International Border along Punjab, calling it an infringement on the rights of the state.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BSF jurisdiction Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa India Pakistan border
India Matters
A man clad in vaccination certificate printed T-shirt  in Kerala's Malappuram
UK, 29 other countries recognise India's Covid vaccine certificate: Sources
Among the female candidates, Kavya Chopra from the Delhi zone is the topper with 286 marks out of 360. (File photo| EPS)
JEE-Advanced 2021: Mridul Agarwal from Delhi zone bags top rank
A beneficiary folding hands in gratitude to a health worker before receiving a dose of Covid vaccine in New Delhi. (PTI)
Over 100 crore Covid vaccine doses provided to states, UTs: Centre 
A still from 'Bhoi Ma Bhoiee' music video featuring Usha Uthup. (Photo | Youtube screengrab)
WATCH | Usha Uthup's Bengali rendition of this Ilaiyaraaja classic is going viral

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp