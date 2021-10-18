Maharashtra: Tempo hits five vehicles on Mumbai-Pune Expressway, three dead

By PTI

MUMBAI: A tempo rammed into several vehicles on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway near Dheku village in Raigad's Khalapur taluka in the early hours of Monday, resulting in the deaths of three people, including the tempo driver, police said.

Tempo driver Akram Khan lost control of his vehicle and rammed into five vehicles, killing Ronak Murgane (28) and Irshad Siddiqui (30), from Khar and Bandra in Mumbai respectively, who were travelling in a car, an official said.

"Passersby rushed the injured to the hospital. Khopoli police has registered a case against Khan, himself deceased, for causing death by negligence," he added.