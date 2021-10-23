STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Childhood getting lost in cages of beliefs, need to break these bars: Sisodia

'The next issue will discuss the challenges faced by students and teachers, and an attempt to reduce the disruption of education in the unsettling era,' Lokur added.

Published: 23rd October 2021 02:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd October 2021 02:56 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia

Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Highlighting the issues being faced by children, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said on Saturday that their childhood is getting lost in the shackles of beliefs and there is a need to break these bars.

He was speaking at the launch of the Children First-Journal on Children's Lives by the Delhi Commission For Protection of Child Rights (DCPCR). The journal's first issue is on the theme of impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the lives of children.

"We force our beliefs, our thoughts and traditions on children in the name of love, care and affection. The childhood is getting lost in the cages of beliefs and we need to break these bars," Sisodia said at the event.

Supreme Court judge Justice Ravinder Bhatt, who was the chief guest at the event, acknowledged the unprecedented attention the journal gives to the issues being faced by children who have lost their primary care givers. The advisory Board of the journal was chaired by former Supreme Court judge Justice (retired) Madan B Lokur. He explained the future plans for the journal, which is to highlight the impact of the pandemic on education.

"The next issue will discuss the challenges faced by students and teachers, and an attempt to reduce the disruption of education in the unsettling era," Lokur added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sisodia COVID 19 Coronavirus Pandemic
India Matters
A health worker takes a nasal swab sample of a man. (File photo| AP)
75 children among 441 new COVID cases in Odisha
Express Illustrations by Soumyadip Sinha
Why we need to vaccinate our kids against Covid
Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin (Photo | PTI)
Stalin announces Rs 216.38 crore bonus to 2.87 lakh PSU staff for 2020-21
John (L) and Francis K Paul (R) are sons of Popular Vehicles founder K P Paul while Naveen Philip (C) is their nephew. They own 2.7511 cr shares each constituting a total 65.79% stake in the firm
Popular Vehicles' IPO set to propel Kochi's Kuttukaran family into billionaires' club

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp