STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Trinamool will do very well in Goa Assembly polls: Babul Supriyo

Several TMC leaders, including Supriyo and party MPs Mahua Moitra and Saugata Roy, have arrived in Goa ahead of West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC head Mamata Banerjee's visit to the state.

Published: 25th October 2021 12:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th October 2021 12:57 PM   |  A+A-

TMC leader Babul Supriyo

TMC leader Babul Supriyo (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

PANAJI: Trinamool Congress leader Babul Supriyo on Monday expressed confidence that his party will do "very well" in the Goa Assembly elections due early next year.

Several TMC leaders, including Supriyo and party MPs Mahua Moitra and Saugata Roy, have arrived in Goa ahead of West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC head Mamata Banerjee's visit to the state scheduled on October 28.

The TMC has already announced its decision to contest the Assembly elections in Goa.

The forthcoming Goa Assembly poll is an important election and the "TMC will do very well in it," Supriyo told reporters.

"This (Goa) is one place in India which should see a lot of development to make it more tourist-friendly," said Supriyo, who joined the TMC last month after quitting the BJP.

He said Goa is known for its culture, tradition, music and wonderful beaches.

"A lot more can be done here," he added.

Last month, former Goa chief minister Luizinho Faleiro joined the TMC, while state Independent MLA Prasad Gaonkar has also extended support to the Mamata Banerjee-led party.

The TMC last week appointed Faleiro as its vice president.

The party has been inducting several local leaders in its fold ever since it announced its intention to contest the Goa Assembly polls.

Elections to the 40-member House in the state are due in February 2022.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Trinamool Babul Supriyo Mahua Moitra Saugata Roy Mamata Banerjee
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File Photo | EPS)
India on alert over new highly mobile COVID-19 variant 'AY. 4.2'
It’s back to office for techies after 18 months of work from home
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
I-T dept serves notice to UP rickshaw puller asking him to pay over Rs 3 crore
Sandeep Kannan grows vegetables using Polyhouse Hydroponic farming at Thanapalle in Tirupati | Madhav K
Tirupati farmpreneur sows seeds of soil-less farming

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp