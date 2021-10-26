STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Actively participate in Covid vaccination for kids when it begins: Centre to panchayat leaders

The vaccination for those below 18 years of age is yet to be started in the country, which has already crossed the 100-crore-dose mark in vaccinating adults against COVID-19.

Published: 26th October 2021 09:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th October 2021 09:36 AM   |  A+A-

Pfizer vaccine against COVID-19 disease are ready at a new vaccination center in Paris.

For representational purpose. (File Photo | AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Centre on Monday called on all panchayat leaders to play an active role in COVID-19 vaccination for children once it is approved, while expressing hope that it will pave the way for the reopening of schools.

The vaccination for those below 18 years of age is yet to be started in the country, which has already crossed the 100-crore-dose mark in vaccinating adults against COVID-19.

As part of the Panchayati Raj webinar series under the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav activities, Panchayati Raj Secretary Sunil Kumar interacted with the elected representatives and functionaries of the Panchayati Raj institutions and appreciated their role in the country's COVID-19 vaccination campaign.

Kumar called on them for playing an active role in vaccinating children in the future and expressed hope that the availability of vaccines for children will pave the way for the reopening of school and related activities, the Ministry of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj said in a statement.

Currently, three COVID-19 vaccines -- Covishield, Covaxin and Sputnik V -- are being administered in the country to only those beneficiaries aged above 18 years.

All of these are two-dose vaccines.

Zydus Cadila's indigenously-developed needle-free Covid vaccine ZyCoV-D is set to become the first vaccine that will be available in the country for those in the age group of 12-18 years.

It has received the Emergency Use Authorisation (EUA) from the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI).

The Subject Expert Committee (SEC) on COVID-19 has recommended that the DCGI grant emergency use authorisation to Bharat Biotech's Covaxin for children in the age group of two to 18 years.

These two vaccines are yet to be included in the ongoing vaccination drive in the country.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID-19 vaccination
India Matters
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Marriage permissible only between biological man and woman, Centre tells HC
For representational purposes (File | EPS)
Yeshwanthpur-Howrah Duronto Express starts late to help ailing little girl
image for representation
DA hike to 31 per cent effective from July 1: Finance Ministry
Representational Image | Women passengers travel on a local train in Mumbai (Photo | AP)
Maharashtra government allows all fully-vaccinated people to board Mumbai local trains

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp