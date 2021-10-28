Experts caution as Poonch operation enters 16th day

Fayaz Wani By

Express News Service

SRINAGAR: Security experts have advised security agencies against hastening the ongoing army operation against militants in the forest areas of Poonch in Jammu and Kashmir. After suffering casualties, troops are moving cautiously and tiring out the militants, whose exact number is not known. The operation entered the 16th day on Wednesday.

Former J&K police chief S P Vaid said after initially suffering casualties, the army is now taking all precautions to avoid casualties. “They are now tiring out the militants,” he said. Army also deploys helicopters and para-commandos to track down the well armed militants. Vaid said the terrain in Dera Ki Gali and Bhatadurian forest area is very difficult and there are caves and troops are now moving on very cautiously to take on militants.

It is the second major operation launched by the army in the Poonch forest area after Operation Sarp Vinash in 2003 in Hilkaka area of Surankote.Former DGP Kuldip Khoda said this operation is different from the one launched in 2003, when militants in large numbers were present there and had turned it into their sanctuary. “Over 60 militants were killed and the entire area was cleared of militants.

This time it is an infiltrating group. We don’t know how many militants are involved but since nine soldiers have been killed, it means the group is a big group and well armed. They might have used snipers to target army men,” he said. Ruling out intelligence failure, Khoda said, “It would have been failure had these incidents happened repeatedly. The border is vast. Militants always look out for areas, where they can infiltrate. Most of the time they don’t succeed but on occasions.”

Statutory rights to kin of slain non-residents

After the recent targetted killing of migrant workers by militants, the Lt Governor administration in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday extended relief under the Statutory Regulatory Order (SRO) 43 to the next of kin of non-J&K resident victims, who were recently killed by militants in targetted attacks in Kashmir.

NIA raids residences of JeI office bearers

The NIA on Wednesday raided residences of office bearers and workers of banned Jamaat-e-Islami in 17 locations in state in a militancy funding case. The NIA sleuths assisted by J&K police and CRPF conducted searches in Anantnag, Kulgam, Ganderbal, Bandipora, Budgam, Kishtwar and Jammu districts.