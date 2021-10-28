Fertiliser scarcity hits Punjab, Rajasthan, three other states, crops affected

Harpreet Bajwa Anuraag Singh and Rajesh Asnani By

Express News Service

CHANDIGARH/BHOPAL/JAIPUR: Farmers in Punjab, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh have complained of a shortage of Di-Ammonium Phosphate (DAP) fertiliser since few weeks, saying the shortage will affect crops. While the sowing season for mustard began in the first week of October, the sowing season for gram and wheat has started and will continue up to November 15.

Farmers say the scarcity has led to a price rise in Punjab as they are forced to buy one bag of DAP for Rs 1,400 against the printed price of Rs 1,200. Moreover, they have to buy an additional bag of sulfur, phosphorus, bio-fertiliser along with a bag of DAP.

The total requirement of DAP is 5.5 lakh MT for rabi crop. Of this 4.8 lakh MT was required during October and November for the timely sowing of wheat crop. Currently these states has only 1.5 lakh MT. The Centre has allocated only 1.97 lakh MT against the demand for 2.75 lakh MT during October. The Punjab government had demanded an additional allocation of 1.5 lakh MT of DAP for October.

Recently, Punjab Agriculture minister Randeep Singh Nabha met Union Minister for Chemicals and Fertilisers Mansukh Mandaviya on the issue and was assured of adequate supply. In neighbouring Haryana, farmers blocked roads following the DAP shortage. They reportedly looted fertiliser from a private dealer’s outlet in Mahendragarh. Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar had some time back spoken to the Union minister requesting him to raise six additional rakes.

Meanwhile, Haryana Agriculture Minister JP Dalal reiterated that there was no shortage of DAP supply in the state. Around 3 lakh tons of DAP is required and as of now, 1.2 lakh tonnes of the fertiliser has arrived in the state and 1.35 lakh tons will reach shortly. But, this time the state has demanded an additional 50,000 tons of DAP.

Madhya Pradesh also witnessed a similar situation and there has been resentment among farmers in Gwalior-Chambal region and Bundelkhand – both bordering Uttar Pradesh. According to sources, the 3,400 cooperative societies in the state (which are the prime distribution points of fertilisers to farmers) are running short of fertiliser |supplies. The state requires at least 6 lakh metric tonnes urea and 4 lakh metric tonnes DAP urgently.

