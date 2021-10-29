Sleeve-snipping to check examination cheating in Rajasthan invites NCW ire

By Express News Service

JAIPUR/NEW DELHI: The National Commission for Women (NCW) has taken cognizance of media reports of a male security guard who was seen cutting the sleeve of the top worn by a female candidate outside the examination centre for the Rajasthan Administrative Service held on Wednesday.

In Delhi, the BJP charged the Congress-led Rajasthan government with employing restrictive measures forcing internet shutdown in the name of holding free and fair exams in the state.

The BJP said the state government has shut down internet as many as 78 times which has affected normal life on a large scale, causing trade loss and inconveniences to the people.

NCW Chairperson Rekha Sharma has written to state Chief Secretary Niranjan Arya to act against those responsible for snipping the sleeve of female examinees.

The NCW said it has come across an outrageous media post wherein a male security guard can be seen cutting the sleeves of a top worn by a female candidate and has also sought an explanation why no female guard was deputed for checking the women candidates.

“How can they cut the clothes of girls in the name of controlling cheating? This is atrocious. @ashokgehlot51 you must stop this,” tweeted Sharma.

She strongly objected to the incident reported from an exam centre in Bikaner district on Wednesday.

To counter cheating, the Rajasthan government had issued a list of dos and don’ts. Female candidates were instructed not to wear sleeved clothes while appearing for the exam.

The government had also suspended mobile internet, bulk SMS and access to social media services in many districts.

Paper leaks and cheating rackets have been a huge headache for the state government.

Over the past year, such incidents have rocked five major competitive exams, including the test to recruit SIs, NEET, JEN, librarians and REET.

Right to dignity

“It is utterly humiliating to make women go through such harassment and NCW strongly condemns the shameful incident,” the NCW said.

Its chief has sought strict action against those responsible for violating the right of women to live with dignity.