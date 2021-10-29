STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Spotlight on entrepreneurial ventures in N-E

As part of the celebrations of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, the NSTFDC felicitated some successful tribal entrepreneurs from the Northeast.

Published: 29th October 2021

In Kohima, NSTFDC felicitated successful tribal entrepreneurs from Northeast

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI:  To boost entrepreneurial ventures of aspiring scheduled tribes in the Northeast, the National Scheduled Tribes Finance and Development Corporation (NSTFDC) organised a day-long event in Nagaland capital Kohima recently.

The event was designed to give a boost to the lending schemes of the NSTFDC, spur collaborative arrangement with KVIC and facilitate the implementation of the flagship scheme “Prime Minster Employment Generation Programme”.

As part of the celebrations of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, the NSTFDC felicitated some successful tribal entrepreneurs from the Northeast. Nagaland Minister for Tribal Affair and Higher Education Temjen Imna Along Longkumer, who was the chief guest, appreciated the efforts of the Ministry of Tribal Affairs and the NSTFDC in organizing the programme. He said that such programmes would motivate the youth to take up innovative livelihood activities.

Longkumer spoke on the simplicity of tribal way of life and enormous scope of entrepreneurship in Nagaland. He also suggested that more awareness camps should be organised to disseminate various schemes.

