'Never blocked roads, we stand vindicated': Samyukta Kisan Morcha on removal of barricades

The SKM leaders said any decision to entirely clear both the carriageways at the protest sites would be taken by the morcha but a passage for traffic to move smoothly will be made.

Published: 30th October 2021 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th October 2021 09:01 AM   |  A+A-

Police barricading being removed from Ghazipur border where a farmers' agitation against the three farm laws is ongoing. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH:  With the barricades and concertina wire put in place by the Delhi Police at the Ghazipur and Tikri borders are being removed by the police itself.

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) today said that this move by the police has vindicated their stand that they never blocked roads at the border points of the national capital.

The SKM leaders said any decision to entirely clear both the carriageways at the protest sites would be taken by the morcha but a passage for traffic to move smoothly will be made in the coming days.

Senior SKM leader Darshan Pal said false allegations were being levelled against farmers that they had blocked roads, which had been rejected by them from day one.

“At Singhu border farmers had occupied the portion of road which is already closed for traffic due to construction of a flyover. Now, this move to remove the barricades by the Delhi Police proves our point that it was the police who had blocked roads and not the farmers. We never created any problem. Any bottleneck from our side will also be cleared for traffic movement.’’

The lawyers of the farmer unions argued in the supreme court that the Delhi police were responsible for the blockade at the national capital’s borders said sources in the farmers unions and added that the labourers and police personnel were removing iron nails that were studded on the at Ghazipur and Tikri borders.

Meanwhile, the barricades and cemented blocks remain intact at the Singhu border and the road remains closed for commuters.
 

