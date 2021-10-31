STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Political parties of same ideology must join hands for UP polls: Shivpal Yadav 

Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (Lohiya) president Shivpal Singh Yadav said forming an alliance with the Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party would be his priority.

Published: 31st October 2021

Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party-Lohia chief Shivpal Yadav (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

GHAZIABAD: Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (Lohiya) president Shivpal Singh Yadav on Sunday, October 31, 2021, urged all political parties that share the same ideology to join hands for the 2022 Uttar Pradesh assembly polls.

He was addressing mediapersons in Ghaziabad where he arrived as part of his Samajik Parivartan Rath Yatra.

He also said private sector reservation must be provided to backwards castes, Dalits, Muslims and the upper caste poor, according to a party statement issued by its national spokesman Nahar Singh.

He also attacked the BJP governments in the state and at the Centre alleging they are busy in changing names and aiding the corporate sector.

The government is deliberately privatising public sector undertakings which would adversely impact the poor class, he said.

He also attacked the government over the farmers' protest, claiming the government is not paying any heed to the demands of the agitating farmers.

He also raised the issue of inflation, saying the skyrocketing prices of fuel and cooking gas have made the life of poor and ordinary class people difficult.

