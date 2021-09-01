STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

LPG price hike: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra slams Centre, asks govt to send 'Vikas' on leave

Petroleum companies increased the price of domestic LPG cylinders by Rs 25, taking the price of a non-subsidised 14.2-kilogram cylinder in Delhi to Rs 884.50.

Published: 01st September 2021 02:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st September 2021 02:15 PM   |  A+A-

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. (File Photo)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: The Congress slammed the Central government over the price hike of domestic liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinder by Rs 25 on Wednesday.

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra took a swipe at BJP's slogan of 'Sabka Vikas' saying the only development taking place under the government is the hike in the prices of essential commodities and an increase in the income of billionaires.

"Prime Minister, there are only two types of "Vikas"(development) taking place under your rule: On one hand, the income of your billionaire friends is increasing. On the other hand, the prices of essential commodities are increasing for the common people," said Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Twitter.

She added that "If this is "Vikas", the time has come to send this "Vikas" on leave."

Petroleum companies increased the price of domestic LPG cylinders by Rs 25, taking the price of a non-subsidised 14.2-kilogram cylinder in Delhi to Rs 884.50.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also hit out at the Centre for "resting" under the protection of their "friends".

Taking to Twitter, the Wayanad MP alleged that the people were being forced to sleep on an empty stomach.

"The one who is forcing the public to sleep on an empty stomach is resting under the shadow of his friends. Now, the country is uniting against this injustice," the Congress MP claimed.

The price of a 19-kilogram commercial cylinder has also been increased by Rs 75. Now the commercial LPG cylinder will cost Rs 1,693 in Delhi.

Taking a dig at BJP's slogan of "Achchhe Din" (Good Days), Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala said "good days" are only for BJP for "looting the public budget."

Suejewala compared the LPG cylinder rates under UPA and NDA regimes and said, "March 1, 2014, = The cost of a gas cylinder is Rs 410! September 1, 2021= The cost of a gas cylinder is Rs 884! More than double the price in 7 years. This is Modiji's promise of 'Acche Din'."

"Good days of BJP. Days of looting the budget of the public," he added. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
LPG cylinder price hike Priyanka Gandhi Rahul Gandhi
India Matters
At WHO headquarters in Geneva, Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus and other top officials have called for a moratorium on booster shots (File Photo | AFP)
Breakthrough COVID-19 infections found in 25 per cent vaccinated healthcare staff: Study
A health worker administers the vaccine for COVID-19 during a vaccination drive in Ahmedabad. (Photo | AP)
Third Covid wave in India likely only in small pockets with low exposure, think experts
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Cooking gas LPG price hiked for third time in two months; check price here
NN Unnikrishnan of Vallachira with the sign hanging outside his shop (Photo | Special arrangement)
Wanting life partner, Kerala man puts signboard outside shop, gets calls from Australia, England

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Students of class 12th seen attending classes after the reopening of schools in New Delhi, on Wednesday. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Schools in Delhi reopen amid strict COVID-19 safety guidelines after long hiatus
The motive was to bring the issue to the notice of the people and the authorities in India and abroad, said the fashion photographer Pranjal Kumar. (Photo | EPS)
Jharkhand: Model catwalks on garbage dump to highlight life near landfill
Gallery
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
The brightly-coloured giant fruits can remind you of lotus petals or the scales of the Chinese mythical creature. Hence it is known by the names Dragon fruit or 'Kamalam'. (Photo | Nandalal, Online Desk)
Ever been to a dragon fruit farm? This enchanting 'Kamalam' orchard in Kerala is open to visitors!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp