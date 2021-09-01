STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Man, minor daughter killed in grenade blast in Gujarat's Arvalli district

On August 28, Ramesh Faneja (30) died on the spot while his three other family members were injured in a powerful explosion that rocked their house in Godhkulla village under Shamlaji taluka.

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By PTI

MODASA (GUJARAT): A man and his daughter were killed in a blast in Gujarat's Arvalli district, prompting police to launch a detailed probe into it after a forensic analysis revealed that the incident took place due to a hand grenade explosion, an official said on Wednesday.

On August 28, Ramesh Faneja (30) died on the spot while his three other family members were injured in a powerful explosion that rocked their house in Godhkulla village under Shamlaji taluka of Arvalli district, Special Operations Group police inspector JP Bharwad said.

The next day, Faneja's two-year-old daughter also died during treatment, while his wife and another daughter are still hospitalised, he said. "A forensic analysis has now revealed that it was a hand grenade which exploded when Faneja was trying to open its pin using a tool in his house," the official said.

"Our primary investigation has revealed that Faneja and one of his friends found the grenade near a pond a few months back. Since then, it was in Faneja's possession. We have lodged an FIR in this regard against Faneja and his friend. We have also detained his friend for further questioning," Bharwad said.

Arvalli SP Sanjay Kharat said that police also found a photograph in which Faneja was seen with the hand grenade tucked near his waist. In another photograph recovered by police, Faneja was seen holding an automatic rifle, he said.

Kharat said a detailed probe has been launched to find out the exact source of the hand grenade and the motive behind Faneja possessing it. "Many youths from this region are in the Army and para-military forces. Some of them were also Faneja's friends. We found such photos in his mobile phone and on his social media accounts," he added.

