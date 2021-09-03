STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

BJP leader booked for duping woman of Rs 1.75 lakh in UP

In the viral video, Devi is seen stopping the motorcycle-borne Uttam Verma at Bhilwal crossing and demanding her money back while holding the BJP leader by the neck.

Published: 03rd September 2021 07:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd September 2021 07:36 PM   |  A+A-

Rs 2000, cash,money

For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

BARABANKI: A BJP leader here has been booked for allegedly duping a woman of Rs 1.75 lakh on the pretext of helping her son get a job in a school, police said on Friday.

The matter came to light after a video of the woman, Piyara Devi, a resident of Ruknapur under Loni Katra police station area here, confronting Uttam Verma, president of the BJP's Trideviganj division, went viral on social media.

Verma, however, termed the incident a "political conspiracy".

BJP's Barabanki district unit has sought an explanation from Verma.

In the viral video, Devi is seen stopping the motorcycle-borne Verma at Bhilwal crossing and demanding her money back while holding the BJP leader by the neck.

The incident took place on Wednesday.

According to a police complaint lodged by Devi, Verma took Rs 1.75 lakh from her about two years ago on the pretext of helping her son, Mukesh, get a job in a school.

However, he did not fulfil his promise and when she went to ask him to return her money, the BJP leader slapped and abused her.

On Devi's complaint, an FIR has been lodged against Verma under sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 406 (criminal breach of trust), 504 (intentional insult) and 506 (threatening) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the matter is being investigated, the police said.

Verma said the incident was a "political conspiracy".

He alleged some people stopped him near the Bhilwal crossing on Wednesday when he was going to Haidergarh to attend a programme and abused him.

He claimed he fell down but somehow managed to escape.

He reached Loni Katra police station and filed a complaint.

However, police are yet to register a case on the BJP leader's complaint.

BJP's Barabanki unit president Awadhesh Srivastava said an explanation has been sought from Verma over the incident.

UP BJP spokesperson Harish Chandra Srivastava said, "The district unit will take appropriate action after finding the truth behind the allegations."

"If the woman's allegations are found to be true, then action will definitely be taken," he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
uttam verma trideviganj bjp president
India Matters
Nipah virus spreads by the ingestion of human secretions/fluids. (File photo | EPS)
12-year-old who recovered from Covid dies of Nipah in Kozhikode
Mahatma Gandhi (File Photo)
How Madurai made Mahatma Gandhi shed his Gujarati attire
TJS George Column | Azadi, Amrit Mahotsav and Savarkar
Supertech’s twin towers. (File Image)
Opinion | Bring on the bulldozers against the towers of corruption

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Nipah virus spreads by the ingestion of human secretions/fluids. (File photo | EPS)
12-year-old who recovered from Covid dies of Nipah in Kozhikode
Militiamen loyal to Ahmad Massoud, son of the late Ahmad Shah Massoud, push a vehicle during a training exercise, in Panjshir province, northeastern Afghanistan. (Photo | AP)
'We will be successful': In Afghanistan's Panjshir Valley, anti-Taliban forces fight on
Gallery
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
The brightly-coloured giant fruits can remind you of lotus petals or the scales of the Chinese mythical creature. Hence it is known by the names Dragon fruit or 'Kamalam'. (Photo | Nandalal, Online Desk)
Ever been to a dragon fruit farm? This enchanting 'Kamalam' orchard in Kerala is open to visitors!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp