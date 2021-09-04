STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Ladakh administration signs 'historic' MoU with BRO for upgradation of road network

The UT administration assigned seven projects to the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) considering their expertise in hilly areas to construct tunnels and roads.

Published: 04th September 2021 12:29 PM

Border Roads Organisation building roads (Image for representation)

By PTI

LEH: The Ladakh administration and the Border Roads Organisation signed an MoU for upgradation and improvement of road network in the Union territory, officials said on Saturday.

Calling the MoU a historic move, they said the Union territory (UT) administration also assigned seven projects to the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) considering their expertise in hilly areas to construct tunnels and roads.

This initiative will ensure the overall development of Ladakh in the long run.

It will further enrich the relationship and coordination between BRO and UT Ladakh, an official spokesman said.

He said the memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed by Chief Engineer, Project HIMANK, Brig Arvinder Singh, Chief Engineer Project VIJAYAK Brig Ashish Gambhir; and Chief Engineer, Public Works (Roads and Buildings) Ladakh P C Tanoch at the UT secretariat here on Friday in the presence of Principal Secretary Pawan Kotwal and Director General BRO Lt General Rajeev Chaudhary.

Commissioner Secretary, PW(R&B), Ajeet Kumar Sahu, who was also present, said the BRO has agreed to upgrade the roads on fast track mode for which funding would be provided by the UT administration.

With the completion of road construction projects, the overall economy of the region would get a boost, especially in the tourism industry, the spokesman said, adding that it would also ensure safety of local people as well as tourists besides reducing distance and increasing tourist influx.

