Britishers created communication gap between Hindu and Muslims, claims RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Monday said Britishers made Hindus and Muslims fight by creating misconception, at a symposium on the topic of 'Rashtra Pratham - Rashtra Sarvopari' in Mumbai

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat met intellectuals from the Muslim community at a five-star hotel in Mumbai, where he said that Britishers told Muslim that you will not get anything in majority Hindu India because in democracy, the majority rules.

“Britisher told Muslims that the Hindus will only get elected because they are in majority in a democracy. Muslims will not get anything. Their demands will not be fulfilled as well. Besides, Britishers told Muslims that they won't get anything if they decided to live with Hindus, that only Hindus will be elected and exhorted them to demand a separate (nation). They said Islam will disappear from India. Did it happen? No. Muslims can hold all posts. Since the time of arrivals of Muslim rulers and till today, the Muslim religion has not disappeared. It is very much there. So, the wrong information was spread. The Muslim can also get posts and positions in India. There are many who are getting it and continue to achieve it,” Bhagwat said.

He further said they (Britishers) created a misconception. “They told Hindus that Muslims are extremists. They made both the communities fight. As a result of that fight and trust deficit, both have been talking about keeping a distance from each other. We need to change our vision. They always fanned the clashes between two communities. And that caused a communication gap between two communities, rather than bridging it, we following the wrong people and widening it. We have to find out the permanent solution by going to root cause of this disease,” Mohan Bhagwat added.

The Muslim outreach program was arranged by Global Strategic Policy Foundation Pune in Mumbai’s luxury hotel.