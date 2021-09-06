STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
MP: Women hold catwalk protest on potholed roads of Bhopal locality

In videos circulating on social media, woman and children can be seen walking on the roads filled with potholes, with some of them falling as well.

Published: 06th September 2021 08:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th September 2021 08:50 AM   |  A+A-

potholes gutter

Representational image. (File| EPS)

By PTI

BHOPAL: A group of women held a 'catwalk' on the potholed roads of a locality in Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh to get the attention of the authorities, with videos of the event going viral on social media soon after.

Since Danish Nagar, where the catwalk protest was held on Saturday, is a posh area, higher prices were paid for plots bought three decades ago, but despite paying higher taxes as well, no development work has taken place, event organiser Anshu Gupta told PTI.

"Since our representations to authorities and elected representatives on lack of amenities have gone unheard, we organised this catwalk on the potholed and water-filled roads of Danish Nagar. If our problems are not addressed, we will not vote or pay taxes," she asserted.

Participants also held placards which made fun of a 2017 statement by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan that roads in MP were better than that of the United States of America.

Are these broken, battered roads better than those in Washington, asked one of the placards in Hindi.

Bhopal Municipal Corporation Zonal Officer Neelesh Shrivastava said he got to know about the protest from the media, but assured that civic engineers would hold a spot inspection on Monday, adding that his department had not got complaints on the matter from local residents so far.

Local BJP MLA Krishna Gaur could not be contacted despite repeated efforts.

Krishna Nagar competes against Hong Kong's Chu Man Kai during men's singles SH6 gold medal badminton match at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Paralympics: With Krishna Nagar's gold, India gets 19 medals
