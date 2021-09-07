STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
British created Hindu-Muslim trust deficit, says RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Monday said the British made Hindus and Muslims fight each other by misleading them.

“Britishers told the Muslims that only the Hindus will get elected (in a democratic India) because they are in the majority. Muslims will not get anything. Their demands will not be fulfilled. The British exhorted them to demand a separate country,” Bhagwat said, speaking at a symposium on the topic ‘Rashtra Pratham—Rashtra Sarvopari’ in Mumbai. He met intellectuals from the Muslim community. 

“They (British) said Islam will disappear from India. Did it happen? No. Since the time of the arrival of Muslim rulers and till today, the Muslim religion has not disappeared. It is very much there. Today, a Muslim can get into any post in India,” Bhagwat said.

He further said the British created a misconception.

“They told the Hindus that the Muslims are extremists. They made both the communities fight. As a result of that fight, and the trust deficit it generated, both have been talking about keeping a distance from each other. We need to change our vision. We have to find out the permanent solution by going to root cause of this disease,” Bhagwat said at the outreach programme.

