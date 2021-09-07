National Games scam: Jharkhand HC grants anticipatory bail to prime accused RK Anand

Mukesh Ranjan By

RANCHI: The Jharkhand High Court on Tuesday granted anticipatory bail to RK Anand, the chairman of the National Olympic Council’s Legal Committee in the National Games scam case.

The Court of Justice Anil Kumar Chaudhary also directed Anand to furnish a bail bond of Rs 50 lakh in the lower court.

Misappropriation of more than Rs 28 crore was detected after the 34th National Games was held in Ranchi following which an FIR was lodged by the Anti-Corruption Bureau on October 6, 2010.

“After hearing both the sides, Court of Justice Anil Kumar Chaudhary allowed the anticipatory bail application filed by one of the prime accused RK Anand asking him to furnish a bail bond of Rs 50 lakh in the lower court,” said Jharkhand High Court Advocate Association Treasurer, Dheeraj Kumar.

Anand had approached the High Court after the anticipatory bail plea was rejected by Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) court in Ranchi.

Earlier on July 5, the HC had rejected the petition filed by Anand for quashing the FIR filed against him over the 34th National Games scam. Anand, the then executive president of the 34th National Games Organising Committee, has also been made an accused in the case which is being investigated by the state ACB.

An FIR was also filed against SM Hashmi, PC Mishra, and several others, along with Anand over the scam.