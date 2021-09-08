STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Plea alleging award of gallantry medals to armed forces 'arbitrary' withdrawn from Delhi HC

The petitioner decided to withdraw after the bench indicated it would dismiss with a heavy cost the plea alleging opaque selection process.

Published: 08th September 2021 02:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th September 2021 02:16 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi high court, Delhi HC

Delhi High Court (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A plea seeking that the current system of awarding gallantry medals to armed forces personnel be declared arbitrary and against the principles of fairness was withdrawn from the Delhi High Court on Wednesday.

The petitioner decided to withdraw after the bench indicated it would dismiss with a heavy cost the plea alleging opaque selection process.

"After advancing arguments at length, the petitioner seeks to withdraw the petition unconditionally. The writ petition is disposed of as withdrawn," a bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Jyoti Singh said.

The bench asked the petitioner's counsel to give examples of persons who were given the award without deserving it and said it is very easy to make allegations.

The petition, which has been filed by a retired defence personnel, alleged that there have been instances where acts of gallantry worthy of high recognition have been ignored by the system.

ALSO READ | Armed forces have decided to admit women in NDA, Centre tells SC

Advocate S M Vivekanandh, appearing for the petitioner, argued that the persons who are considering to whom the gallantry award should be given are far away from the ground reality.

The absence of a mechanism to review a decision has led to "serious cases of injustice being meted out to deserving personnel of the armed forces", the plea said.

The gallantry awards are generally given for conspicuous acts of valour done by armed forces personnel during peacetime or wartime, it said.

All these gallantry medals are regulated vide various notifications issued by the office of the President of India from time to time, as to its form, selection criteria and benefits that will be given to the awardees.

It sought that the current system be declared arbitrary and unconstitutional on the grounds of opacity in functioning.

"The extant mechanism that considers each act of bravery by armed forces personnel individually for award of a gallantry medal is undefined and opaque in its functioning.

"Coupled with the absence of any mechanism for review of a wrong decision, it has led to serious cases of injustice being meted out to deserving personnel of the armed forces," the plea said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi High Court
India Matters
Representational Photo. (Photo | G Satyanarayana, EPS)
‘Y-Break’: Five-minute yoga in ministry and government offices to de-stress employees
A boy wearing a face mask participate in Janmashtami celebrations in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
In past 6 days, Mumbai logs 28% of Covid cases recorded in August: BMC data
Babu Valavi going through the documents at his home in Kochi | Albin Mathew
Small-time Kochi investor in battle to reclaim Rs 1,448.5 crore stake in Udaipur-based firm
Nipah virus spreads by the ingestion of human secretions/fluids. (File photo | EPS)
'Despite high mortality, curbing Nipah is easier than COVID-19': Experts

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The book-loving auto driver who caught Paulo Coelho's attention
People crowd a market ahead of the Ganesh Chaturti festival in Mumbai, India, Sunday, Sept . 5, 2021. (Photo | AP)
COVID: In just six days of September, Mumbai logs over 28% of total cases recorded in August
Gallery
Not long after completing 50 years of his acting career, iconic Malayalam actor Mammooty celebrates his 70th birthday on Tuesday. While no amount of words can justly describe the love and admiration of cinephiles towards Mammootty, his passion to challeng
The Mammootty quiz: As the megastar celebrates 70th birthday, check how well you know the patriarch of Malayalam cinema
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp