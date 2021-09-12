STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

BJP high command to decide new chief minister for Gujarat: Deputy CM Nitin Patel

Patel arrived at the party's headquarters, Shree Kamalam in Gandhinagar for the state BJP legislative party meet which is being held to discuss the leadership issue

Published: 12th September 2021 01:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th September 2021 01:51 PM   |  A+A-

Gujarat Deputy CM Nitin Patel

Gujarat Deputy CM Nitin Patel (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

AHMEDABAD: Amid speculation by media over probable candidates of Gujarat Chief Minister's post after Vijay Rupani stepped down from the position, Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel clarified that the party's high command will finalise the name of next Chief Minister.

"A Chief Minister should be someone who is popular, experienced and takes everyone together. There are rumours in the media that I will be made Chief Minister, but the fact is that the BJP high command will decide who will be the Chief Minister," Patel told reporters here today.

He further claimed that the Rupani voluntarily resigned from his position on Saturday. "Vijay Rupani voluntarily resigned from the post. He did not take the decision under any pressure. The central observers sent by the party high command are taking the views of senior BJP leaders on who should be made the Chief Minister. The decision will be taken at the meeting today. All the MLAs have been instructed to be present at the meeting," he said.

Patel arrived at the party's headquarters, Shree Kamalam in Gandhinagar for the state BJP legislative party meet which is being held to discuss the leadership issue. BJP's central observers Pralhad Joshi and Narendra Singh Tomar have also arrived at the office. State BJP chief CR Paatil was also seen arriving for the meeting.

Assembly polls in the state are scheduled to take place in 2022.

On August 7, 2016, Rupani took charge as the Chief Minister of Gujarat. He currently represents Gujarat's Rajkot West as MLA. In the 2017 state election, the BJP won 99 of the state's 182 Assembly seats, Congress got 77 seats.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Nitin Patel Gujarat Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani Vijay Rupani resignation
India Matters
Former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani felicitates the new Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel. (Photo | ANI)
Power back with Patidars as BJP resets Gujarat leadership
Priyanka Chopra attends her tribute on Jemaa El Fnaa square during the 18th Marrakech International Film Festival (Photo | AFP)
'The Activist': US reality show with Priyanka Chopra as celebrity host sparks controversy
Image for representation
Ola electric scooter factory to be largest all-women plant globally: Co-founder
The logo of the Swiss bank Credit Suisse, in Zurich, Switzerland. (Photo | AP)
India to get third list of details of Swiss bank account holders; info on real estate assets included

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Gujarat CM-designate Bhupendra Patel (Photo| Twitter)
Bhupendra Patel to be Gujarat's new Chief Minister: Who is he?
This 9/11 book is about hope and resilience: Kushal M Choksi
Gallery
Ganesh Chaturthi, also popularly known as Ganesh Utsav and Vinayaka Chaturthi, is being celebrated across the country on Friday, 10 September 2021. A 40-foot-tall ‘Shri Panchamuha Rudra Maha Ganapathi’ idol installed at Hyderabad's Khairatabad. (Photo |
India celebrates Vinayaka Chaturthi festivities with fervour 
Not long after completing 50 years of his acting career, iconic Malayalam actor Mammooty celebrates his 70th birthday on Tuesday. While no amount of words can justly describe the love and admiration of cinephiles towards Mammootty, his passion to challeng
The Mammootty quiz: As the megastar celebrates 70th birthday, check how well you know the patriarch of Malayalam cinema
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp