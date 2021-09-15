PATNA: Power department observes Hindi Diwas in a different way

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

PATNA: Officials and employees of Bihar State Power Holding Corporation Ltd on the occasion of Hindi Diwas on Tuesday exhibited their literary creativity through poems, story narration, and other literary pursuits.

A majority of them recited their poems and went through story-telling presentations to mark the occasion of Hindi Diwas in the Vidyut Bhawan.

The CMD and secretary Sanjeev Hans while motivating the officials and employees said, "Working in Hindi during duty not only promotes the use of Hindi in official works but also helps in establishing a communication connection with the community of consumers".

Hans and his subordinates dwelt upon the department's progress in working with Hindi. Hans said that a special program was successfully organized at Vidyut Bhawan to celebrate the creativity of the office bearers of Energy Pariwar on the Hindi Diwas today.

"In this, many officials presented their compositions and there was a good discussion on promoting the use of Hindi", he said.

Hans also honoured many employees, who recited and told their poems and stories in Hindi with books. The most interesting of event was that the BSPHCL employees and officials conversed with each other in pure Hindi.