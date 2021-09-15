STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Srinagar Diary: Tribal communities get Forest Rights and more

This year the government has allocated Rs 73 crore for Cluster Tribal Model Village.

Published: 15th September 2021 08:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th September 2021 08:28 AM   |  A+A-

The Forest Rights certificates were handed over to the beneficiaries by Lt Governor Manoj Sinha in Srinagar.

The Forest Rights certificates were handed over to the beneficiaries by Lt Governor Manoj Sinha in Srinagar.

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

Tribal communities get Forest Rights

The UT government has decided to implement the Forest Rights Act, 2006, and handed over individual and forest rights certificates to the beneficiaries of Gujjar-Bakerwal and Gaddi-Sippi communities. The Forest Rights certificates were handed over to the beneficiaries by Lt Governor Manoj Sinha in Srinagar. Besides implementing the constitutional rights of the tribal community, the government is also working to connect J&K’s tribal population and their new generation with the mainstream. The tribal groups termed it a dream come true after 15 years of struggle. This year the government has allocated Rs 73 crore for Cluster Tribal Model Village. About 1,500 mini sheep farms would be established for ensuring sustainable livelihood of tribal youth. 

Air show over Dal Lake on September 26

An air show will be held over popular Dal Lake in Srinagar on September 26. The air show would be organised by the J&K government to attract youth towards the aviation sector and boost tourism. During the air show, there would be an performance by the Surya Kiran Aerobatics team, Paramotor and powered hang-glider display, flypast by MIG-21 Bison, Aerobatics by Su-30 aircraft. Besides, the air show will include Akashganga skydiving display, IAF symphony orchestra display, motivational photo exhibition and career stalls. The government has decided to invite students and teachers for the air show. According to officials, about 3,000 students, 100 VVIPs and 500 VIPs would be attending the show. Security measures would also be put in place to ensure smooth conduct of the show.

Departments told to highlight govt schemes

The UT administration has directed all government departments to display banners and hoardings in major towns and cities to highlight their plans, policies and achievements. J&K Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta asked all the administrative secretaries to display banners and hoardings in all the major towns/cities highlighting various development plans, policies and works accomplished by the government. The exercise will provide adequate visibility and outreach to government initiatives and will facilitate awareness generation among the public, reads the document. 

Judge sacked for landing job with fudged documents

A judge, who was appointed as judicial officer in 2000 on Reserved Backward Certificate (RBA), was terminated after it was found that his category certificate was not genuine. After Allai’s appointment as Judicial Officer in 2000, a petition was filed by another judicial officer Javid Ahmad Geelani against him alleging that Allai had secured the appointment on the basis of a fake certificate. The court ruled against the judicial officer Allai and accordingly on directions of the Full Court of J&k High Court, the government terminated services of Judicial Officer. An order issued by J&K government September 10 read, “On the recommendation of the Full Court of High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, the Lieutenant Governor is pleased to order the termination of services of Mohammad Yousuf Allai, Civil Judge (Jr. Division)/Munsiff (under suspension) with immediate effect”. The government also terminated services of Forest guard Kewal Krishan, presently under suspension, for furnishing fake qualification certificates. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
For representational purpose. (Photo | AP)
COVID vaccines effective enough, no need for third booster jab: Lancet report
In India, a large section of population is yet to take its second dose of vaccine. (Photo | PTI)
Sharp dip in antibodies after three-four months of receiving Covid vaccine, find researchers
(Express Illustration: Amit Bandre)
When man bites dog, it can be fake news
The world has warmed by over 1 degrees Celsius since the Industrial Revolution because of emissions of greenhouse gases. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Climate change could move 200 million people by 2050: Report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Devotees immerse the idol of Lord Ganesh on the 2nd day of Ganesh Chaturthi at Juhu beach, in Mumbai. (File photo| PTI)
Ganpati Visarjan: 80 idols immersed in Mumbai water bodies on fifth day of festival
In this picture taken on September 12, 2021, a dog, which was left behind during last month's chaotic evacuations from Afghanistan, rests inside a pet cage. (Photo | AFP)
Dogs of War: Afghan mutts find new home after missing US evacuation
Gallery
Justin Bieber, Lil Nas X and Doja Cat at the MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on Sunday, September 12, 2021, in New York. (Photos | AP)
MTV Video Music Awards 2021: Lil Nas X, Justin Bieber, Doja Cat win big
Ganesh Chaturthi, also popularly known as Ganesh Utsav and Vinayaka Chaturthi, is being celebrated across the country on Friday, 10 September 2021. A 40-foot-tall ‘Shri Panchamuha Rudra Maha Ganapathi’ idol installed at Hyderabad's Khairatabad. (Photo |
India celebrates Vinayaka Chaturthi festivities with fervour 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp