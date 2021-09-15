Srinagar Diary: Tribal communities get Forest Rights and more

Fayaz Wani By

Express News Service

Tribal communities get Forest Rights

The UT government has decided to implement the Forest Rights Act, 2006, and handed over individual and forest rights certificates to the beneficiaries of Gujjar-Bakerwal and Gaddi-Sippi communities. The Forest Rights certificates were handed over to the beneficiaries by Lt Governor Manoj Sinha in Srinagar. Besides implementing the constitutional rights of the tribal community, the government is also working to connect J&K’s tribal population and their new generation with the mainstream. The tribal groups termed it a dream come true after 15 years of struggle. This year the government has allocated Rs 73 crore for Cluster Tribal Model Village. About 1,500 mini sheep farms would be established for ensuring sustainable livelihood of tribal youth.

Air show over Dal Lake on September 26

An air show will be held over popular Dal Lake in Srinagar on September 26. The air show would be organised by the J&K government to attract youth towards the aviation sector and boost tourism. During the air show, there would be an performance by the Surya Kiran Aerobatics team, Paramotor and powered hang-glider display, flypast by MIG-21 Bison, Aerobatics by Su-30 aircraft. Besides, the air show will include Akashganga skydiving display, IAF symphony orchestra display, motivational photo exhibition and career stalls. The government has decided to invite students and teachers for the air show. According to officials, about 3,000 students, 100 VVIPs and 500 VIPs would be attending the show. Security measures would also be put in place to ensure smooth conduct of the show.

Departments told to highlight govt schemes

The UT administration has directed all government departments to display banners and hoardings in major towns and cities to highlight their plans, policies and achievements. J&K Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta asked all the administrative secretaries to display banners and hoardings in all the major towns/cities highlighting various development plans, policies and works accomplished by the government. The exercise will provide adequate visibility and outreach to government initiatives and will facilitate awareness generation among the public, reads the document.

Judge sacked for landing job with fudged documents

A judge, who was appointed as judicial officer in 2000 on Reserved Backward Certificate (RBA), was terminated after it was found that his category certificate was not genuine. After Allai’s appointment as Judicial Officer in 2000, a petition was filed by another judicial officer Javid Ahmad Geelani against him alleging that Allai had secured the appointment on the basis of a fake certificate. The court ruled against the judicial officer Allai and accordingly on directions of the Full Court of J&k High Court, the government terminated services of Judicial Officer. An order issued by J&K government September 10 read, “On the recommendation of the Full Court of High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, the Lieutenant Governor is pleased to order the termination of services of Mohammad Yousuf Allai, Civil Judge (Jr. Division)/Munsiff (under suspension) with immediate effect”. The government also terminated services of Forest guard Kewal Krishan, presently under suspension, for furnishing fake qualification certificates.