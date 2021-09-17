Many wayside facilities to come up on new 8-lane expressway to Mumbai

Harpreet Bajwa By

Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on Thursday inspected the construction of the eight-lane 1,380 km long Delhi-Mumbai Expressway (NH-148N), touted as India’s longest expressway to be completed by March 2023 at the cost of around Rs 95,000 crore.

NH-148N is one of the 15 projects for construction of roads and bridges approved for Delhi-NCR at a cost of Rs 53,000 crore, said Gadkari. These road projects aim to reduce pollution levels in Delhi NCR and avoid long traffic jams to save commuters’ time.

It is being developed as an eight-lane access control green field expressway capable of expanding to 12 lanes by adding four more lanes in future. A 21-meter median is being built on this expressway that can be reduced to widen the expressway. Gadkari said that Rs 10,400 crore is being spent on the 160km of this expressway that falls in Haryana.

This expressway will pass through Haryana’s Gurugram, Palwal and Nuh districts. Wayside facilities will be built at six points on the stretch falling in Haryana. This includes facilities like resorts, restaurants, dormitories, hospitals, food courts, fuel stations, parking garages for trucks, etc.

Gadkari said that helicopter-ambulance service would be available to take the accident victims to the nearest hospital. He also informed that three projects including villages Bilaspur, Manesar and Kapriwas, have been approved on the Delhi-Jaipur highway at the cost of Rs 250 crore.

Gadkari also announced that a six-lane 5km-long elevated road is under construction on Gurugram-Sohna road at a cost of about Rs 1,700 crore, to be completed by March 2022. The Union minister was accompanied by Haryana CM Manohar Khattar.