Searches conducted at four premises of suspended Bihar IPS officer Rakesh Dubey

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

PATNA: Economic Office Unit on Wednesday conducted simultaneous raids at the premises of Bihar's tainted officer Rakesh Dubey.

Rakesh Dubey, posted as SP in Bhojpur after being promoted, was soon removed for his alleged links with sand mafia.

In multiple searches conducted at four locations in Patna and Jharkhand, the Economic Office Unit (EOU) teams stumbled upon documents showing illegal investments of Dubey in real estate, land and other hotel business in Bihar, Jharkhand and Noida.

A case of disproportionate assets was lodged against him and was suspended on charges of being in collusion with the sand mafia and misusing his office.

Rakesh Dubey is the first IPS officer against whom a case of disproportionate assets has been lodged by the Nitish Kumar led NDA government in Bihar.

Drive against the corrupt public servants intensified after the state government appointed a senior IPS officer NH Khan as ADG of EIU recently, who is known for his crackdown against corrupt practices.

Khan said that the EOU teams have detected some illegal investment by Dubey in real estate in Jharkhand and Bihar.

Dubey was promoted to IPS in 2000 and he had served in STF and other wings of Bihar police. He was awarded with the Police Medal for Meritorious Services in 2016.

“A transaction of Rs 25 lakh has been detected during search operation by EOU .The transaction was made to the account of the Khayati Construction’s bank account”, the ADG of EOU said.

"Dubey has also been found lending money in crore on interests and during the posting as SDPO in Phulwarisharif, he had purchased land", the EOU official statement claimed.

"The most interesting is that Dubey had a done almost negligible withdrawal of cash from his salary during his service period. So far evidences have been gathered of disproportionate property, worth Rs 2, 55, 49,691", the EOU said.