Amarinder Singh made scapegoat for unfulfilled promises: Parminder Singh Dhindsa

Dhindsa further alleged that people of Punjab are well aware about wrongdoings of the Congress and they would not be tricked.

Parminder

SAD leader Parminder Singh Dhindsa (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

HOSHIARPUR: Reacting to Amarinder Singh's resignation as the Punjab chief minister, SAD (Sanyukt) leader Parminder Singh Dhindsa on Saturday said he was made a "scapegoat" by the Congress to save the party from allegations of non-fulfilment of promises.

Amarinder Sngh resigned as the Punjab chief minister on Saturday amid infighting in the state Congress.

The whole drama was only to put the blame of non-fulfilment of promises on Amarinder Singh, he said.

Congress leaders made Amrinder Singh a scapegoat to save the party from allegations of non-fulfilment of promises, the MLA said.

ALSO READ | Sidhu has connections with Pakistan, will oppose any move to make him Punjab CM: Amarinder 

Dhindsa further alleged that people of Punjab are well aware about wrongdoings of the Congress and they would not be tricked.

The Shiromani Akali Dal left its principles and had become a party of the Badals only, he said, terming the party's alliance with BSP as "opportunist".

He said the SAD (Sanyukat) will contest the upcoming Assembly polls on all seats.

Halqa incharges for all the constituencies will be announced soon, he added.

